Damar Hamlin headshot

Damar Hamlin News: Reliable in reclaimed starting spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 4, 2025 at 12:44pm

Over 14 regular-season games in 2024, Hamlin recorded 89 tackles (62 solo), two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Hamlin played just five games during the 2023 season after suffering cardiac arrest on the field late in the Bills' 2022 campaign, but he led Buffalo's safeties in snaps in 2024. He was sidelined for three games during the year, but his 835 defensive snaps were a career high, and only Dorian Williams (117) and Terrel Bernard (104) racked up more total tackles for the Bills. He has become a fan favorite around Highmark Stadium, but he'll be an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills
