Damar Hamlin News: Returning for Week 18

Hamlin (ribs) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.

The 26-year-old safety from Pittsburgh has missed Buffalo's last three games due to back and ribs injuries, but it now appears that he'll return for the team's regular-season finale Sunday. Although the Bills have already clinched the AFC's No. 2 seed and are resting some of their starters, head coach Sean McDermott clarified that Hamlin will play "some" of the Week 18 contest, likely sitting out after receiving extra in-game reps, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com.