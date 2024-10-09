Damarri Mathis Injury: Practice window opens

Mathis (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Mathis has missed the Broncos' first five games this season after sustaining an ankle injury during the team's preseason finale, but it appears he's nearing a return to the field. Denver will now have 21 days to activate Mathis to its active roster before he reverts to IR. Expect the third-year pro to serve as one of the Broncos' top reserve cornerbacks once he's fully past his ankle issue.