Dameon Pierce Injury: Another missed practice

Pierce (groin) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After also missing Wednesday session, Pierce now has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday night's game against the Lions. In the event that Pierce remains sidelined for a second straight game this weekend, Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor would be in line continue to work in complementary roles behind lead back Joe Mixon.