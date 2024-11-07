Fantasy Football
Dameon Pierce Injury: Another missed practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Pierce (groin) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After also missing Wednesday session, Pierce now has one more chance to practice ahead of Sunday night's game against the Lions. In the event that Pierce remains sidelined for a second straight game this weekend, Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor would be in line continue to work in complementary roles behind lead back Joe Mixon.

