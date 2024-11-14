Fantasy Football
Dameon Pierce Injury: Back at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Pierce (groin) returned to practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce, who has missed two straight games, didn't practice ahead of Week 10 action, so the running back's participation in Thursday's session bodes well for his chances of being available Monday night against the Cowboys. If Pierce does suit up for the contest, he'd step back into a complementary role behind top back Joe Mixon.

Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans
