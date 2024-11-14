Dameon Pierce Injury: Back at practice
Pierce (groin) returned to practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Pierce, who has missed two straight games, didn't practice ahead of Week 10 action, so the running back's participation in Thursday's session bodes well for his chances of being available Monday night against the Cowboys. If Pierce does suit up for the contest, he'd step back into a complementary role behind top back Joe Mixon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now