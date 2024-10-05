Dameon Pierce Injury: Likely to miss another week

Pierce (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Sunday's Week 5 game versus Buffalo, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Pierce hasn't played since Week 1, when he logged just nine offensive snaps and carried three times for 16 yards against Indianapolis. His return Sunday would be well-timed since Joe Mixon has been ruled out for a third straight week due to ankle injury, but it appears that Pierce won't be able to help buoy the Texans' running back corps. Cam Akers is likely to lead Houston's backfield again, with Dare Ogunbowale serving as his primary backup.