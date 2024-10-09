Fantasy Football
Dameon Pierce Injury: Limited session Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Pierce (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Houston's lead back Joe Mixon (ankle) didn't practice. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, coach DeMeco Ryans expects Pierce to be back for Sunday's game against the Patriots, and if that's the case a key Week 6 role could await the running back if Mixon remains sidelined this weekend. With Pierce and Mixon having missed action of late, Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale have been sharing Houston's backfield duties.

