Pierce (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's a new injury for Pierce, as he previously battled hamstring issues earlier in the season. Pierce rushed one time for four yards in Sunday's Week 8 win over the Colts. If Pierce can't play in Thursday night's date with the Jets, Dare Ogunbowale would handle change-of-pace duties behind Joe Mixon.