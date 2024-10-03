Dameon Pierce Injury: Misses another practice

Pierce (hamstring) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fellow RB Joe Mixon (ankle) also wasn't practicing for a second consecutive day, which clouds the duo's status as Sunday's game against the Bills approaches. If neither of them are available this weekend, Cam Akers once again would be in line to lead Houston's backfield, with Dare Ogunbowale, British Brooks and practice squad member J.J. Taylor also in the mix versus Buffalo.