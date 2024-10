Pierce (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pierce was present at practice and wearing a jersey, but he didn't have his helmet and didn't end up participating in drills. With Joe Mixon (ankle) also absent again Wednesday, the Texans had Cam Akers, Dare Ogunbowale and J.J. Taylor taking backfield snaps, as was the case during Sunday's win over Jacksonville.