Dameon Pierce Injury: Sidelined again

Pierce (groin) was a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce's absence marks his second straight, and on a short week, does not bode well for his chances at suiting up Thursday against the Jets. It is a new injury for the running back, as he battled hamstring issues prior to Week 8. If he is ultimately unable to have a quick recovery, Dare Ogunbowale would likely handle change-of-pace duties behind Joe Mixon in the backfield.