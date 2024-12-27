Dameon Pierce News: Five touches in loss

Pierce had five carries for 13 yards in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to Baltimore in Week 17. He also returned one kickoff for 45 yards.

Pierce, whose five carries were his most since Week 6, has been marginalized since starting running back Joe Mixon returned from an injury. With just one game left in the regular season and Houston having clinched a spot in the playoffs, Pierce could see more usage in Week 18 if head coach DeMeco Ryans opts to limit starters.