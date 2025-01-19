Dameon Pierce News: Four touches in playoff loss

Pierce had four carries for 10 yards and failed to hold his lone target in Saturday's 23-14 divisional-round loss to Kansas City.

Pierce played 14 snaps in a minimal role behind starter Joe Mixon, as was the case all season when both backs were healthy. It'll be status quo in 2025, as both he and Mixon are under contract for next season. It will be Pierce's final season under is rookie contract, and he'll become an unrestricted free agent in 2026. He ended the regular season with 40 carries for 293 yards and two touchdowns over 11 games played. As a receiver, Pierce caught two of four targets for two yards.