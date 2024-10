Pierce (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Pierce is ready to play for the first time since Week 1, while Joe Mixon (ankle) remains uncertain for Sunday's game against the Patriots after returning to practice as a limited participant Thursday. If Pierce plays and Mixon doesn't, it could mean Pierce stepping in ahead of Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale as the temporary leader of Houston's backfield.