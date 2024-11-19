Dameon Pierce News: Minimal use in return

Pierce carried one time for two yards in Monday's 34-10 win over Dallas in Week 11. He also returned one kickoff for five yards.

Pierce was given just four snaps on offense, as the Texans made it the Joe Mixon show in primetime. Mixon typically dominates the backfield, and his 81-percent share of the snaps was a season high. This was Pierce's first game back after missing the previous two due to a groin injury.