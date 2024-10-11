Dameon Pierce News: No Week 6 injury designation

Pierce (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Pierce, who hasn't played since Week 1, is poised to return to action Sunday after logging full practices Thursday and Friday. In his looming return, Pierce's Week 6 fantasy upside hinges largely on the availability of Joe Mixon (ankle), who is listed as questionable, but trending toward being available versus New England, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.