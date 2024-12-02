Fantasy Football
Dameon Pierce headshot

Dameon Pierce News: One touch in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 6:19am

Pierce caught his lone target for one yard in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars in Week 13. He did not get a carry or return a kickoff.

By now, it should be common knowledge that Joe Mixon (47 snaps, 20 carries, six targets) owns the Texans' backfield. Pierce (seven snaps) and Dare Ogunbowale (nine) are not going to wrest touches from the starter unless an injury hits. Pierce has just four carries and one target in his last five games played.

Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans
