Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dameon Pierce headshot

Dameon Pierce News: Upgrades to full participation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Pierce (groin) was a full participant in practice Friday.

Pierce's full participation Friday suggests he's finally over the groin injury that sidelined him for Houston's past two games. Barring a setback, Pierce is likely to avoid an injury designation on Saturday's injury report, which would put him in line to reclaim the backup role behind Joe Mixon against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Dameon Pierce
Houston Texans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now