Dameon Pierce News: Upgrades to full participation
Pierce (groin) was a full participant in practice Friday.
Pierce's full participation Friday suggests he's finally over the groin injury that sidelined him for Houston's past two games. Barring a setback, Pierce is likely to avoid an injury designation on Saturday's injury report, which would put him in line to reclaim the backup role behind Joe Mixon against the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now