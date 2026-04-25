Dametrious Crownover headshot

Dametrious Crownover News: Snagged by New England

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

The Patriots selected Crownover in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 196th overall.

Crownover (6-foot-7, 319 pounds) spent five years as a contributor at Texas A&M, and he started all 13 games in each of his final two seasons at right tackle. New England's first-round pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, Caleb Lomu, projects as the team's future starter at right tackle with Will Campbell already solidified on the left side, meaning Crownover will compete with the likes of James Hudson, Marcus Bryant, Sebastian Gutierrez and Lorenz Metz for depth reps as a rookie.

Dametrious Crownover
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dametrious Crownover See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dametrious Crownover See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
Author Image
Mario Puig
38 days ago
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
NFL
NFL Draft: 2026 NFL Draft Two-Round Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
65 days ago