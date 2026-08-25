Damone Clark headshot

Damone Clark Injury: Goes to Lions' IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Detroit placed Clark (undisclosed) on its injured reserve list Tuesday.

It's not immediately clear what kind of injury Clark suffered, but the timing of the transaction means he's now in line to spend the entire 2026 season on IR unless he works out an injury settlement with the Lions. His departure could open up more opportunities for fellow free-agent acquisition Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Damone Clark
Detroit Lions
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