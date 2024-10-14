Damone Clark News: Leading tackler Sunday

Clark recorded a team-high nine tackles including 0.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Lions.

With Eric Kendricks (calf) sidelined, it was Clark and not DeMarvion Overshown who stepped up as the Cowboys' leading tackler. Clark had fallen out of the linebacker rotation completely just one week before however, seeing zero defensive snaps and 18 special-teams snaps in a Week 5 win over the Steelers. With Kendricks able to use Dallas' bye to get healthy, Clark may not maintain a fantasy-friendly role in Week 8 against the 49ers.