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Damone Clark News: Pens deal with Lions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Clark signed a contract with Detroit on Wednesday, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Clark appeared in 14 combined regular-season games between the Cowboys and Texans in 2025, totaling 28 tackles (14 solo) across that span. He'll spend the offseason competing for a depth role with the Lions. Clark's ability to contribute both as a reserve linebacker and on special teams could boost his odds of carving out a depth gig with Detroit.

Damone Clark
Detroit Lions
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