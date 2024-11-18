Fantasy Football
Damone Clark News: Surprisingly inactive Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Clark (coach's decision) is inactive for Week 11 against Houston on Monday Night Football, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Clark was a starter last season and began this year logging a healthy amount of defensive snaps, but be played only on special teams in Weeks 8 and 9 before notching 31 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps in Week 10. He wasn't tagged with an injury designation this week, so his inactive status Monday appears to be a coach's decision. Nick Vigil entered Monday deemed questionable with a foot injury, but he's active and will likely soak up extra snaps in Clark's absence.

