Kazee (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Burt reports.`

Kazee is coming off his first missed game of the season and in danger of missing his second. His final status will depend on how his ankle is feeling closer to kickoff. Miles Killebrew and Terrell Edmunds would be candidates to back up DeShon Elliott at strong safety if Kazee is unable to get the green light.