Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Kazee (ankle) is doubtful to play in Week 6 at Las Vegas, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Kazee suffered an ankle injury during pregame warmups before Sunday's tilt versus Dallas, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. It looks like he might have to sit out for at least one game as he deals with it. In that case, Terrell Edmunds may see increased snaps.