Kazee (ankle) was a full participant at the Steelers' practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Kazee is all set to return to the field in Week 8 after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. The 31-year-old could step into a starting role at strong safety with DeShon Elliott (back) banged up ahead of Pittsburgh's matchup versus the Giants on Monday Night Football.