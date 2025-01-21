Fantasy Football
Damontae Kazee headshot

Damontae Kazee News: Sees reduced role in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 9:00pm

Kazee finished the 2024 regular season with 31 tackles (22 solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception, over 15 games.

Kazee started just one game this season after working mostly as a starter last year. Predictably, his numbers plummeted, though he still managed to record a pickoff for the fourth straight campaign. Kazee is set to become a free agent, and though he's been steady regardless of his role while with Pittsburgh, it's unclear if he'll be back with the Steelers next season.

Damontae Kazee
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
