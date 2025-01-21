Damontae Kazee News: Sees reduced role in 2024

Kazee finished the 2024 regular season with 31 tackles (22 solo) and two pass defenses, including an interception, over 15 games.

Kazee started just one game this season after working mostly as a starter last year. Predictably, his numbers plummeted, though he still managed to record a pickoff for the fourth straight campaign. Kazee is set to become a free agent, and though he's been steady regardless of his role while with Pittsburgh, it's unclear if he'll be back with the Steelers next season.