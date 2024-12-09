Fantasy Football
Dan Chisena headshot

Dan Chisena News: Back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Chisena reverted to Carolina's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Chisena played 11 snaps (six on offense, five on special teams) but did not show up in the box score during Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. It was the third time Chisena was elevated from the practice squad, which means the Panthers would have to sign him to the active roster in order to keep playing him.

Dan Chisena
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
