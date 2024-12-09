Dan Chisena News: Back to practice squad
Chisena reverted to Carolina's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Chisena played 11 snaps (six on offense, five on special teams) but did not show up in the box score during Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. It was the third time Chisena was elevated from the practice squad, which means the Panthers would have to sign him to the active roster in order to keep playing him.
Dan Chisena
Free Agent
