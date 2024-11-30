Dan Chisena News: Elevated for Week 13
The Panthers elevated Chisena from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Chisena will be elevated to the Panthers' active roster for a second straight week. He played nine snaps (one on offense, eight on special teams) and did not record a stat in Week 12. Chisena gives Carolina an extra body for special teams and added depth at wide receiver.
