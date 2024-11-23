Dan Chisena News: Elevated from practice squad

The Panthers elevated Chisena from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Chisena started the 2024 regular season on the Cardinals' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he was cut by Arizona on Oct. 11. He signed with the Panthers' practice squad Oct. 16, and he will be elevated to the active roster Saturday for the first time this season. Chisena played in four regular-season games for the Cardinals in 2023, with 53 of his 54 snaps coming on special teams.