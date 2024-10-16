Dan Chisena News: Joins Panthers' practice squad

Chisena signed with the Panthers' practice squad Wednesday, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

Chisena was cut from the Cardinals' practice squad on Oct. 11, and it didn't take him long to find a new home in Carolina. The Penn State product appeared in four games with the Cardinals this season, playing almost strictly on special teams (53 of 54 total snaps). Chisena could be added to Carolina's active roster if team's wide receiver room faces injuries later this season.