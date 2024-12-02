Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dan Chisena headshot

Dan Chisena News: Returns to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Chisena reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Chisena caught his only target for six yards while playing two of the team's 70 total offensive snaps. Additionally, he logged 17 snaps with the special-teams unit, failing to record any stats on those snaps. The wide receiver can be elevated to the active roster one more time before Carolina would officially have to sign him.

Dan Chisena
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now