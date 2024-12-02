Dan Chisena News: Returns to practice squad
Chisena reverted to the Panthers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Chisena caught his only target for six yards while playing two of the team's 70 total offensive snaps. Additionally, he logged 17 snaps with the special-teams unit, failing to record any stats on those snaps. The wide receiver can be elevated to the active roster one more time before Carolina would officially have to sign him.
Dan Chisena
Free Agent
