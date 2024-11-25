Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dan Chisena headshot

Dan Chisena News: Reverts back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

The Panthers reverted Chisena to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Chisena got his first elevation of the season for Sunday's Week 12 loss to Kansas City but played just one offensive snap. He also logged eight snaps on special teams. The veteran wideout remains without a catch or a target in his NFL career, as the vast majority of his work over 32 regular-season contests has come on special teams.

Dan Chisena
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now