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Dan Feeney News: Inks contract with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 3:50pm

Feeney and the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a contract Monday.

Feeney signed with the Buccaneers in mid-September after failing to make the Bills' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He ended up starting at left guard in 10 of 12 regular-season games for the Bucs last year. Feeney will likely serve in a depth role behind Cody Mauch (knee) and Ben Bredeson (knee) for the 2026 season.

Dan Feeney
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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