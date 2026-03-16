Dan Feeney News: Inks contract with Tampa Bay

Feeney and the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a contract Monday.

Feeney signed with the Buccaneers in mid-September after failing to make the Bills' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He ended up starting at left guard in 10 of 12 regular-season games for the Bucs last year. Feeney will likely serve in a depth role behind Cody Mauch (knee) and Ben Bredeson (knee) for the 2026 season.