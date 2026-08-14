Dan Jackson News: Plays in preseason opener
Jackson logged 34 snaps during Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals.
The strong safety participated in 34 percent of the Lions' defensive plays but did not appear otherwise in the final box score. Thursday marked Jackson's first preseason action, as the second-year safety was placed on injured reserve in early August of his rookie season due to a leg injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Jackson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dan Jackson See More