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Dan Jackson News: Plays in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:36pm

Jackson logged 34 snaps during Thursday's preseason opener against the Bengals.

The strong safety participated in 34 percent of the Lions' defensive plays but did not appear otherwise in the final box score. Thursday marked Jackson's first preseason action, as the second-year safety was placed on injured reserve in early August of his rookie season due to a leg injury.

Dan Jackson
Detroit Lions
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