Dan Villari News: Expected to join Rams

Villari is slated to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Villari is a unique and intriguing prospect, as he worked as a pass catcher, runner and quarterback during his college tenure, with his last four seasons spent with Syracuse. As a senior, he recorded 39 catches for 412 yards and rushed 17 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't seen work as a quarterback since 2023, when he completed 23 of 33 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for the Orange, so his path to an NFL roster spot is likely as a tight end.