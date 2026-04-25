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Dan Villari News: Expected to join Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Villari is slated to sign with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Villari is a unique and intriguing prospect, as he worked as a pass catcher, runner and quarterback during his college tenure, with his last four seasons spent with Syracuse. As a senior, he recorded 39 catches for 412 yards and rushed 17 times for 55 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't seen work as a quarterback since 2023, when he completed 23 of 33 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for the Orange, so his path to an NFL roster spot is likely as a tight end.

Dan Villari
 Free Agent
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