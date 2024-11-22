Fantasy Football
D'Andre Swift headshot

D'Andre Swift Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Swift (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings after upgrading to full practice participation Friday.

Swift is more likely than not to play, having upgraded from non-participation Wednesday to a limited practice Thursday to a full session Friday. If there's a late setback and he ends up inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Roschon Johnson will take over as Chicago's lead back.

D'Andre Swift
Chicago Bears
