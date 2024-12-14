Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
D'Andre Swift headshot

D'Andre Swift Injury: Listed as questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 11:35am

Swift (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Vikings.

Swift managed to practice in limited fashion Saturday, an upgrade after failing to practice either of the past two days. That's effectively the same cadence the fifth-year back had last week before ultimately suiting up against the 49ers, where he tallied just 38 yards on 14 carries and barely factored in the passing game. Chicago's offense fell woefully behind in that contest almost immediately, but it's possible the Vikings could put their divisional rival in a similar game-script bind come Monday. If Swift was ultimately unable to play and Roschon Johnson (concussion) already ruled out, Travis Homer projects to see a heavy workload, with Darrynton Evans also factoring in.

D'Andre Swift
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now