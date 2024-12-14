D'Andre Swift Injury: Listed as questionable for Monday

Swift (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Vikings.

Swift managed to practice in limited fashion Saturday, an upgrade after failing to practice either of the past two days. That's effectively the same cadence the fifth-year back had last week before ultimately suiting up against the 49ers, where he tallied just 38 yards on 14 carries and barely factored in the passing game. Chicago's offense fell woefully behind in that contest almost immediately, but it's possible the Vikings could put their divisional rival in a similar game-script bind come Monday. If Swift was ultimately unable to play and Roschon Johnson (concussion) already ruled out, Travis Homer projects to see a heavy workload, with Darrynton Evans also factoring in.