D'Andre Swift Injury: Looks on track to play Sunday

Swift (groin), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is trending toward playing, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Despite carrying a designation into the weekend, Swift's status doesn't look to be in much peril after he put in a full practice Friday. However, after playing north of 60 percent of the Bears' offensive snaps in six straight games, Swift dropped down to a 54 percent share in the Week 11 loss to the Packers, which paved the way for Roschon Johnson (44 percent share, 11 touches) to pick up more work. Assuming he's officially cleared to play when the Bears release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Swift should be on track to start, but because he's coming off the ankle injury, he could once again be deployed as more of an Option 1A out of the backfield than a true three-down workhorse.