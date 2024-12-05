D'Andre Swift Injury: Missing from practice again

Swift (quadricep) didn't practice Thursday.

Swift and Roschon Johnson (concussion) were spectators for the second practice in a row, leaving the availability of both of Chicago's top two running backs in question as Sunday's game against the 49ers approaches. The two will both have one last chance to practice Friday before the Bears decide whether either carries a designation into the weekend. If both Swift and Johnson end up sitting out this weekend, Travis Homer and practice-squad member Darrynton Evans would serve as the Bears' primary options out of the backfield.