D'Andre Swift Injury: Officially questionable for Week 14

Swift (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Swift and WR DJ Moore (quadriceps) both are listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup. After Swift missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, it's encouraging to see him listed as at least a limited participant Friday, but his status may not be made official until roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Roschon Johnson (concussion) already ruled out for Week 14, Travis Homer and practice-squad member Darrynton Evans will be in line to lead Chicago's backfield if Swift can't go.