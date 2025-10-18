Swift wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, but he was a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday. The starting running back is recovering from a groin injury sustained during Chicago's win over the Commanders on Monday, narrow 25-24 victory in which he compiled a season-high 175 yards from scrimmage plus a receiving touchdown. Swift previously suited up despite initially being listed as questionable Week 3 (quadriceps) and Week 4 (hip) and didn't see his workload decline in either contest, so fantasy managers can expect typical volume from him as long as the Bears make him active ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.