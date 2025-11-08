Swift missed last Sunday's win over the Bengals, paving the way for rookie Kyle Monangai to step into a leading role en route to finishing with 198 yards from scrimmage on 29 touches. Monangai's big game prompted head coach Ben Johnson to say Friday that he may take a "hot-hand" approach with Swift and Monangai moving forward, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Assuming Swift is formally cleared ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he'll draw a favorable matchup against the Giants' 31st-ranked run defense, but Monangai's potential to handle an increased role makes Swift a riskier fantasy bet compared to previous weeks.