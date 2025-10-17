Swift also clarified that he suffered the groin injury during Sunday's 25-24 win over Washington. He was a limited practice participant Thursday and Friday, but he said it was a matter of maintenance rather than not being capable of doing more. For what it's worth, Swift previously played through 'questionable' tags in Week 3 (quad) and Week 4 (hip), taking 34 total touches over the two-game stretch. He hasn't missed a game due to injury since Week 7 of 2022, back when he was with the Lions (and missed multiple games in each of his first three NFL seasons).