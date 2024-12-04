Fantasy Football
D'Andre Swift headshot

D'Andre Swift Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 5:43pm

Swift did not practice Wednesday due to a quadricep injury.

Swift was one of three key skill-position starters for Chicago who sat out practice Wednesday, with wideouts DJ Moore (quadriceps) and Keenan Allen (ankle) also listed as non-participants. The Bears are at least benefiting from an extended period of rest, coming off a 23-20 loss to the Lions on Thursday in Week 13, but Swift's status will need to be closely monitored as Sunday's road game against the 49ers approaches. With Roschon Johnson (concussion) also a non-participant Wednesday, special-teams ace Travis Homer may have a path to increased offensive reps Week 14.

D'Andre Swift
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
