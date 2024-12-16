D'Andre Swift News: Active in Week 15

Swift (groin) is listed as active Monday at Minnesota.

Swift missed Thursday's walkthrough and Friday's practice due to a groin injury, but a limited session Saturday left the running back questionable for Week 15 action. While Swift will be able to suit up Monday, Roschon Johnson remains sidelined due to the concussion that he suffered Week 13, and Travis Homer and practice-squad call-up Darrynton Evans also are available to the Bears backfield. On the season, Swift is averaging 17.5 touches for 81.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring five rushing TDs in his 13 appearances.