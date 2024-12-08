D'Andre Swift News: Active Sunday

Swift (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday in San Francisco.

Swift mustered just one limited practice (Friday) during Week 14 prep, but a quad injury won't stop him from being available Sunday. There's a good chance he'll continue to lead the Bears backfield, especially with Roschon Johnson (concussion) sidelined, but Travis Homer and Darrynton Evans are on hand in the event Swift needs a breather at any point.