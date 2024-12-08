Fantasy Football
D'Andre Swift headshot

D'Andre Swift News: Active Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Swift (quadriceps) is listed as active Sunday in San Francisco.

Swift mustered just one limited practice (Friday) during Week 14 prep, but a quad injury won't stop him from being available Sunday. There's a good chance he'll continue to lead the Bears backfield, especially with Roschon Johnson (concussion) sidelined, but Travis Homer and Darrynton Evans are on hand in the event Swift needs a breather at any point.

D'Andre Swift
Chicago Bears
More Stats & News
