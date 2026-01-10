The veteran running back put together a solid workmanlike effort that featured a long run of just eight yards but also consisted of several productive gains and a five-yard touchdown rush with just over 10 minutes remaining. Swift was also efficient on both of his catches, and he outpaced backfield mate Kyle Monangai on the ground by five carries and 27 yards. Swift should remain the leader of the ground attack in the Bears' next playoff challenge, which will come next weekend in the divisional round against either the 49ers or Eagles.