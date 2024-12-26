D'Andre Swift News: Finishes with 81 total yards

Swift rushed 12 times for 53 yards and brought in four of five targets for 28 yards in the Bears' 6-3 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Swift outpaced Roschon Johnson by eight carries and 48 yards while also finishing second in both receiving yards and targets for the Bears on the night. The veteran back was back in double digits in rush attempts after seeing a season-long streak snapped in Week 16 against the Lions, and Swift's rushing yardage total was his second highest since Week 11. Swift will need 106 rushing yards against the Packers in a Week 18 road matchup on Sunday, Jan. 5 to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season.