D'Andre Swift News: Garners 84 total yards in loss

Swift rushed 14 times for 71 yards and a touchdown and brought in both targets for 13 yards in the Bears' 20-19 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Swift recorded his fifth rushing touchdown of the season on a game-long 39-yard run late in the third quarter, which also helped him to his highest rushing yardage total in the last three games. The veteran back and first-year Bear does continue ceding red-zone work to Roschon Johnson, which naturally isn't ideal for fantasy purposes, but Swift's big-play ability and clear lead-back role gives him plenty of appeal heading into a Week 12 home divisional showdown against the Vikings.